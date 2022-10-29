Buff City Soap officially opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buff City Soap has officially opened in Midland and it’s just in time for the holiday season.

“The support has been fantastic; the response has been amazing and we actually just had our first custom order the other day so that was great and we do bath bomb parties and people have been asking about those as well,” said General Manager Bianca Del Toro.

Buff City is a plant based handmade soap company, everything in the story is made at the store by employees.

This is the first location in Texas west of San Antonio.

“We’re just super excited to have Buff City Soap out here in Midland, it’s a great company,” said Del Toro.

“I love it so much the staff is amazing and we’re so excited to give all of our work out to the community.”

Del Toro says customizing your own soap is easier than you might think.

“You go ahead and start smelling around the store and finding the fragrances that you’d like and you tell us which fragrances you want together and you tell us what design which colors, you can even do the toppers on it yourself so it’s a really quick process,” said Del Toro.

The customizable soaps take three days to cure and then you can take them home.

They also sell shower fizzies, lotion bars, body butter, shower oils, bath truffles, shave bars and a men’s line.

“Our minis are really good stocking stuffers. We have them in body scrubs, body butters, shower oils and epsom salts,” said Del Toro.

Del Toro says they wanted to come to Midland because there wasn’t another store like theirs in West Texas.

I didn’t get to make my own soap today but I plan on going back to get my favorites.

