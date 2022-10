MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Bulldog Band is CBS7′S Band of the Week.

The Bulldog band defeated the Rebel band in a very close poll with a total of 83, 107 votes.

The votes swayed back and forth throughout the week but ultimately the Bulldogs won with 44, 578 votes to beat their cross-town rival.

See the band in action above.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.