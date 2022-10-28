Odessa man sentenced to life in prison

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dakota Hoyt of Odessa was sentenced to life in prison today, according to Ector County District Attorney, Dusty Gallivan.

Hoyt was convicted of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and found guilty by a jury on Friday, October 28th.

After the guilty verdict, the jury chose to punish Hoyt to life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Division.

He faced 5-99 years or life in prison.

