Odessa man sentenced to life in prison

Dakota Hoyt
Dakota Hoyt(The Odessa American)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dakota Hoyt of Odessa was sentenced to life in prison today, according to Ector County District Attorney, Dusty Gallivan.

Hoyt was convicted of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and found guilty by a jury on Friday, October 28th.

After the guilty verdict, the jury chose to punish Hoyt to life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Division.

He faced 5-99 years or life in prison.

