Midland Sheriffs’ Department hosted fundraiser, benefiting their own

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA)- Corporal Isidora Spencer and her children recently suffered a sudden loss, but her law enforcement family stepped in to help her through a burger fundraiser and raffle ticket drawing.

Midland County Sheriff, David Criner, said not only did Midland Sheriff’s participate other departments as well.

“As you know, the blue people stick together,” Criner said. “You’ll see Ector County out here, OPD and MPD, when one of us suffers we all suffer we all chip in just like family.”

Members of the public also showed up, purchasing $10 hamburger plates and $20 raffle tickets, entered with the chance to win a Sig Sauer P320-M18 pistol.

Criner said it speaks volumes for the all the support he saw.

“Super exciting as you know there’s a lot of people out there that are civilians that are coming in and getting box full of plates already prepared, and it’s just a blessing for the young lady we’re supporting today,” Criner said.

All funds collected will go directly to spencer and her family, to help ease some financial burden.

Criner said it’s always good to see the community come together in this way.

“Thank you to the Permian basin itself for what they do for law enforcement, when we have a need everybody steps up, businesses step up, individuals step up and they sacrifice their time to come support us,” Criner said. “In the middle of the day on a Friday which is a busy day, we have Friday night football, and people are gathering around doing different things but they’re here to support us and we do appreciate it. Were blessed to work for you guys and call you, our friends.”

Midland County Sheriff’s department thanks everyone for their contributions, drawing for the raffle is November 4.

