Lucchese Boot Store finds a new home here in West Texas

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -With stores in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and even Nashville the boot store Lucchese has found a new home.

“We have stores all across the United States and we’re just excited to have one here in Midland,” said, Fallon Appleton, Senior Associate of Marketing And Communication for Lucchese Boot Maker

For 139 years the Lucchese boot store has been an iconic boot for those who wear them.

Salvatore and Joseph Lucchese moved to San Antonio from Palermo, Sicily, Italy where their father was also a shoemaker.

The Lucchese boot is made out of some of the best materials, weather its a caiman alligator, a Nile alligator or calf leather the Lucchese boot is made for comfort and durability.

“We create a boot that lasts a lifetime. Every single part of our boots is handmade by our incredible artisans in El Paso and you can truly know that when you are purchasing a Lucchese boot that the grandkids can wear it, and your kids can wear it. It can truly last you a lifetime” said Appleton

The Lucchese boot has been an iconic look for many people including President George W Bush, Arnold Schwarzenegger, President Ronald Reagan, and many more.

“We have many celebrity clients that wear our boots. We have a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, we have Cowboy cheerleaders that wear our boots. Many people from all walks of life wear Lucchese. We are so proud that they do wear our boots because we create a boot that last a lifetime” said, Appleton

The store is celebrating the opening tonight with live music from Carson Jeffrey, drinks from Lone River Ranch Water, and food from Midland Meat Company.

