ECISD hosts food show and exhibition

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD held its first ever Food Show and Exhibition tonight at the Marriott Conference Center in Odessa.

The idea of the show was to showcase the current and potentially new menu items the district could offer for school lunches.

The ECISD community sampled foods from some of the biggest names in food service.. tasting current menu items and potential future menu items.

“There has been a kind of negative understanding towards school food,” said Director of School Nutrition Jien Pando.

“They say ‘oh it tastes like cardboard, it doesn’t have any taste,’ that is not true even though our nutritional guideline is very strict, we do our very best to make sure the food tastes good.”

The event was part of a new step the district took to involve students and their families in the school menu process.

The district wanted the community’s input in their menu items for school lunches as parents and students seem to have mixed reviews about the current lunches.

“I came here to eat some food and like in school it’s very nasty,” said Burnet Elementary Second Grader Drita Zarate.

Some students we spoke with at the event said that the food they tried tonight was far superior to the food they normally recieve on a daily basis at the schools.

“Sometimes at lunch they come after school and they say we didn’t eat because we didn’t like the food so we already have food cooked for them so they sit out and eat,” said ECISD Student Grandmother Mary Garcia.

There were a wide variety of vendors at the events who allowed the children and parents to sample everything from sushi and pizza to burritos, cinnamon rolls and more.

“We always strive to provide the highest quality of food and we want the community to know,” sad Pando.

Pando says they are working on exploring new food options each year for the students.

