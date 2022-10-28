City of Midland files to dismiss Midland Christian employees lawsuit

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by former employees of Midland Christian School.

You’ll remember that five Midland Christian School employees were arrested by the Midland Police Department back in February for failure to report an incident with the intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

They were later no-billed by a grand jury and filed a lawsuit against the City of Midland in August.

That lawsuit alleges police arrested the MCS employees as retaliation for “exercising their constitutional rights” and that the MPD carried out a “false, biased campaign”.

The motion to dismiss the lawsuit claims in part that the plaintiffs failed to lay out a case against ‘probable cause for an arrest’, failed to present evidence that shows the arresting officers made the arrest based on intentional or reckless disregard for the truth, and that the lawsuit does not prove arrests were maliciously motivated.

There’s no word on when the court might rule on this motion.

