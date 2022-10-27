What you need to know after mortgage interest rates doubling in the last three years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Mortgage interest rates fell to record lows in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID pandemic sitting at 3 percent. But today the average mortgage rate is up to 7 percent.

“When your interest rate doubles in less than a year time a lot of people have the tendency rethink that” Carroll Nall, MLS Director for Permian Basin Board of Realtors

With just over 500 homes for sale listed in September in the Midland and Odessa area, homeowners are dealing with rising rates when it comes to mortgages.

The average 30 mortgage rate back in 2020 was at 3.1 percent and in 2021 sat at 2.96 percent today that rate is at 7.76.

This rise has caused home buyers to reconsider if they want to buy a home or rent.

“We’ve got as many houses as we’ve had on the market in a long time, but our prices have just gone up and gone up and gone up and they’ve increased in just the last 3 years,” said Nall.

One thing Nall is seeing more is an A.R.M loan which is an adjustable-rate mortgage where you can lock in a rate and if it goes down you can lower it, it’s a practice that hasn’t been seen in recent years. That’s not the only different tactic realtors are seeing.

“They’re looking at more rentals to see if the market is going to change and see if the interest rates will go down and so we’re just seeing a lot of transitional things happening,” said Nall

Nall also adds that if you’re looking to buy a home to make sure your credit is in order and that you have a good realtor to help you out and to leave it to the experts don’t do it yourself.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.