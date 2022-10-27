Odessa man home flooded from six inch pipeline break

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early this morning along the 1100 block of West Street in Odessa a water line broke.

Sometime after midnight, the water line burst causing flooding in the neighborhood.

Though the Odessans didn’t lose water, one homeowner was flooded with the excess from the pipe break.

“We thought it had rained, it didn’t rain though so I told my wife to get a load of this and we went outside and it was knee deep damn near,” says Brandon Guerrero.

It took the crew out here only a few short hours to get the pipe situated and they are currently working on filling the hole.

The City of Odessa said on its Facebook page a different pipe broke yesterday, about 2 miles from West Street.

Odessa city officials say they are aware of the 6-inch water break and have begun repairs.

