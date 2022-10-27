MISD Police find airsoft gun at Alamo Junior High

Midland ISD
Midland ISD(.)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a statement sent by Midland ISD, Alamo Junior High students reported seeing a gun on campus.

Following the report, the Junior High was put on a “hold” status Thursday afternoon while Midland ISD Police investigated the reports. Police found an airsoft gun on campus.

No one has been charged at this time.

MISD says, there was no active threat to campus, and the campus was not put in “lockdown” status. During a hold, classwork proceeds as normal inside classrooms; however, students are to remain in their current room or area and the hallway is cleared.

You can learn more about MISD’s Standard Response Protocol here.

MISD would like to remind the community that weapons are strictly prohibited on campus, and those who bring them into the learning environment will face disciplinary and possible criminal consequences.

