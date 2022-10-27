The Midland County Sheriff’s Office will host fundraiser benefiting one of their own

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The fundraiser, on October 28, will benefit Corporal Isidora Spencer and her children.

Spencer recently experienced a sudden loss in the family, and to ease some of the financial burden the sheriff’s office decided to help.

The fundraiser will include $10 hamburger plates, and participants can also purchase $20 raffle tickets to be entered to win a Sig Sauer P320-M18 pistol.

President of the Deputy Sheriffs Association, Bobby Neal, said they believe in helping each other.

“We do this whenever somebody is in need, whether it be their fighting cancer and the bills stack up, or they have an unexpected loss in the family and a financial burden has come up,” Neal said. “We try to step up and help them, it’s always good to help your own.”

Neal said they hope to sell many plates and see as many raffle tickets sold as possible, all contributions will help spencer and her family in a great way.

“Come on out and help a fellow officer in need,” Neal said,

Burger plates and tickets will be sold from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fannin Terrace Baptist Church located on 2800 Mogford St. in Midland, drawing for the raffle will be November 4.

