ECUD aware of ballot issues for some residents due to incorrect voter rolls

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Last Friday, Oct. 21, an Ector County Judge ruled the Ector County Utility District could move forward with its November elections.

Now, a new issue is popping up on the ballots that’s all about what’s not popping up.

“We’ve created taxation without representation,” said ECUD treasurer Will Kappauf.

Two ballot propositions will determine whether or not certain residents within ECUD will be taxed. But when some of those residents showed up, they found those propositions weren’t on the ballot.

“What we found is that we have folks that can vote and should not be able to vote, as well as folks who can’t vote that should be able to vote,” Kappauf said.

Since early voting started, multiple people have contacted CBS7 about problems voting for ECUD Propositions A and B. One resident said if the district doesn’t solve the problem quickly, they’ll notify the Texas attorney general.

So, how did this happen?

“ECUD took the elections office a voter roll, and that’s what the elections office goes off of,” said West Odessa resident Jesse Christesson, who, along with Kappauf, was part of a lawsuit against ECUD earlier this month.

They say those voter rolls given to the Ector County Elections Office from 2019 are inaccurate, with lines drawn linearly like they would be for a city or county. But the ECUD map is more complicated, with “swiss cheese” coverage.

“You have to understand that the ECUD district is not what you normally get with a city or county,” Kappauf explained. “It’s a unique list of addresses.”

The discrepancy means some portions of ECUD are not on voter rolls and vice versa. Kappauf said he presented the issue at the most recent ECUD Board of Directors meeting on Oct. 12, but the board ruled 3-2 in favor of not addressing the problem.

“I just want West Odessa to be represented, I want West Odessa to have a voice, and I want them to be able to choose whether they’re getting taxed or not,” Christesson explained.

CBS7 reached out to the Ector County Elections Office for this story, but did not receive a response.

