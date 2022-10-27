ECISD Student arrested after fight with bus driver

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, an 8th-grade boy assigned to the Alternative Center was arrested Thursday after making a threat on his bus.

The student got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun tomorrow and shoot up the school.

The student was removed from the bus and arrested – Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.

