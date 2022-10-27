ECISD Student arrested after fight with bus driver
The argument resulted in the student threatening to bring a gun the next day
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, an 8th-grade boy assigned to the Alternative Center was arrested Thursday after making a threat on his bus.
The student got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun tomorrow and shoot up the school.
The student was removed from the bus and arrested – Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.
