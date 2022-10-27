ECISD Student arrested after fight with bus driver

The argument resulted in the student threatening to bring a gun the next day
(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, an 8th-grade boy assigned to the Alternative Center was arrested Thursday after making a threat on his bus.

The student got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun tomorrow and shoot up the school.

The student was removed from the bus and arrested – Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo
Midland County missing person found
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home
ECSO logo
Ector County Jail inmate found dead in cell
Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges

Latest News

A fire broke out that totaled the home and left a family in Andrews with only the clothes on...
ANDREWS HOME
What started as a normal Tuesday for Gloria Reyes, ended in despair. When she got home from...
Andrews family affected by house fire total loss
Midland County Sheriff’s Office will host fundraiser benefiting one of their own
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office will host fundraiser benefiting one of their own
Midland ISD
MISD Police find airsoft gun at Alamo Junior High