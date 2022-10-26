Tips to avoid Halloween cavities

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Halloween is less than a week away and that means many of us will be munching down on delicious treats. But there is a negative side to all of that sugar; cavities.

A dentist at Basin Pediatric Dentistry warns about the danger of consuming too much candy, especially for the little ones. Doctor Matthew Carraway says although Halloween is the exception parents should watch their child’s sugar intake to avoid a cavity or something worse.

“Unfortunately we see this regularly,” Carraway said. “Children will come in with a big abscess. And an abscess is an infection that can spread to the cheek of even the eye area. The child is in a lot of pain. They can’t eat they can’t sleep it’s an emergency.”

Doctor Carraway recommends giving children sugar-free candy, monitoring sugary drinks, scheduling to see a dentist twice a year and incorporating the use of fluoride toothpaste.

