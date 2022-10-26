Seventh annual Power of the Purse Auction

By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - United Way of Midland is gearing up for its seventh annual ‘Power of the Purse’ auction happening Thursday, October 27th.

The event will feature eight rounds of designer purse bingo, a wine pull, opportunities to shop local, food, drinks, and of course a raffle for a designer bag (valued at $2,840).

The money raised will go to United Way to fund 2022 innovative grants. The innovative grants provide up to $15,000 to the organization for new/expanded programs or one-time projects.

Raffle tickets are still available for $50 and can be purchased here.

