PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Ezequiel Luna

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Legacy Rebels Running Back Ezequiel Luna ran for over 200 yards in Friday’s win over San Angelo Central while wearing the jersey of alumn, Jacob Powers.

Luna suffered an injury that sidelined him throughout his junior season last year. Despite the roadblock, he didn’t let it deter him as he made a comeback to take the field for his senior year.

Watch below for more.

