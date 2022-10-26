Natural gas and electricity bills expected to increase this winter

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Natural gas and electricity bills are forecasted to be a lot higher this winter than they were last year.

I sat down with two energy experts today that say despite the higher prices projected, things aren’t as straightforward as they seem.

“The idea that later this winter prices will be 20% or whatever projection it was higher than a year ago is not necessarily hard to fathom but it’s very different from the trends that we are seeing right now,” said Executive Vice President of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association Stephen Robertson.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts in their winter fuels October 2022 outlook that this winter residential natural gas prices will be 22% higher than last years and that residential electricity prices will be 6% higher than last winters.

But, some Texas energy industry experts say otherwise.

Robertson says natural gas prices have been trending down since June in the Permian Basin.

“In particular, Europe where the trading is almost through the roof and inexperienced prices and the you’ve got areas where we’ve got large amounts of production like out here in the Permian Basin right now which because of constraints and takeaway are really not being able to not take advantage of someone whoa but participate in that market,” said Robertson.

Robertson says right now the output of the Permian Basin outpaces the Permian Basin’s ability to transport that product to markets across the nation, which doesn’t help lower oil and gas prices.

Robertson hopes that getting product out of the Permian Basin will help keep prices low this winter.

The unreliability of the natural gas market makes it hard to say for sure that prices will increase like they are forecasted to.

Typically when we get into winter months natural gas prices do increase.

“For us in Texas winter can be so weird for us to try and predict so if we have a very harsh winter then yes I would agree it’s entirely possible bills will be higher, consumption that kind of thing or we can have a mild winter like we’ve had many many times,” said Reliant Energy’s Arcadio Padilla.

Padilla says there are things people can do to prepare including making sure heating and cooling in their home is up to date and properly installed.

“Understand how your home is powered if my home is powered with natural gas for my furnace and my water heater, I need to prepare and expect that my natural gas bill will naturally increases in the winter, if my home is all electric I need to understand if it’s a harsh winter my electricity bill will be higher than i would normally expect,” said Padilla.

For both natural gas and electricity bills this winter, being prepared is important due to the unreliability of both the climate and natural gas market right now.

