Midland resident inducted into Texas Literary Hall of Fame.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, Patrick Dearen was one of seven authors that was inducted into the Texas Literary Hall of Fame.

Dearen says this an accomplishment he’s extremely proud of.

He writes novels and non-fiction books that focus on the Pecos River.

One of his novels, The Big Drift, won five awards, including the Spur Award of Western Writers of America, and the Peacemaker Award of Western Fictioneers.

Dearen says he is stunned to be in this group of authors.

“It’s truly the honor of a lifetime. When I look at the names in the hall of fame, which has been around since 2004, there are only 66 members,” said Dearen.

Dearen has been a Midland resident for over 30 years now.

The Haley Memorial Library, is not only a place he considers work, but also a place where he produced most of his books and his novels.

Dearen was born in Sterling City and when he was 14, his teacher got him into writing.

“My teacher suggested I consider writing as a career, and little did he know that he had created a monster. I went home that very afternoon and began my first novel, so I’ve been writing ever since, it’s been my passion,” said Dearen.

Dearen attended the University of Texas at Austin where he got a B.A. in Journalism.

He went on to work for the San Angelo Standard-Times from 1974-1977, and the Midland Reporter-Telegram from 1981-1984.

He says working at local newspapers was a training ground for ideas on his books and novels.

“Just this past summer, “When cowboys die” was reprinted by TCU based on a manhunt that I covered back in the 70′s,” said Dearen.

Dearen says he loves to write about western history and folklore stories.

His new novel will come out next year called “Grizzly Moon” based on the only documented grizzly bear ever found in the state of Texas back in 1899.

