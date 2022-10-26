MCS band named 2022 TAPPS state marching champions

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian School marching competed in the TAPPS state marching contest in Waco earlier this week.

10 marching bands competed at the state-level contest (which was held indoors due to inclement weather).

Not only did the band receive Division One ratings but the group also ranked first, making them the 2022 TAPPS state marching band champions.

This is not the first time the Mustangs have won this contest, the last time being in the Fall of 2019.

Including state concert contests this win is the Mighty Mustang Band’s fourth state championship in the past four years.

