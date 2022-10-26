MCS band named 2022 TAPPS state marching champions

By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian School marching competed in the TAPPS state marching contest in Waco earlier this week.

10 marching bands competed at the state-level contest (which was held indoors due to inclement weather).

Not only did the band receive Division One ratings but the group also ranked first, making them the 2022 TAPPS state marching band champions.

This is not the first time the Mustangs have won this contest, the last time being in the Fall of 2019.

Including state concert contests this win is the Mighty Mustang Band’s fourth state championship in the past four years.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
ECSO logo
Ector County Jail inmate found dead in cell
Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo
Midland County missing person found
Road crash
Major crash on 2nd and Harless

Latest News

Seventh Annual Power of the Purse auction
Seventh annual Power of the Purse Auction
MCS Band named 2022 TAPPS marching band champions
MCS Band named 2022 TAPPS marching band champions
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home
The Midland Rainbow Room and “The Agency”, Kerry Payne James are partnering to collect baby...
Midland Rainbow Room