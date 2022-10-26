Homeowner lawfully shoots burglar armed with butcher knife, police say

Police in Pennsylvania say Keon Washington has been arrested after attempting to break into a...
Police in Pennsylvania say Keon Washington has been arrested after attempting to break into a home.(Harrisburg Bureau of Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say an armed robber has been arrested after attempting to break into a home.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Keon Washington was armed with a butcher knife while attempting to break into a person’s home last week.

Police said Washington was confronted by an armed resident after he kicked in the home’s back door.

According to authorities, Washington was shot after he refused several warnings from the homeowner to stop and leave but continued to attempt to gain entry into the home.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police said the homeowner was lawfully armed with a firearm.

Authorities said they were able to find Washington after he took off from the scene. Officers said he was armed with a large butcher knife.

Washington was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries upon his arrest. He has been charged with felony trespassing and attempted burglary charges, as well as terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
ECSO logo
Ector County Jail inmate found dead in cell
Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo
Midland County missing person found
Road crash
Major crash on 2nd and Harless

Latest News

Scientists have found that M dwarf stars are not able to host nearby planets habitable for life.
Search for habitable planets may have narrowed, study says
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Woman testifies Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home
The Midland Rainbow Room and “The Agency”, Kerry Payne James are partnering to collect baby...
Midland Rainbow Room