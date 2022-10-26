Ector County Sheriff’s Office trains with world’s top shooter

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The world’s top-ranked pistol shooter is in Odessa this week to train the Ector County Sheriff’s Office on proper shooting techniques.

It’s not every day you get to learn from the best in the world, but that’s exactly what the ECSO got to do on Tuesday.

JJ Racaza is in Odessa, training deputies this week on how to be more efficient when drawing, shooting, and moving.

“I’ll tell you what, this training is amazing,” said ECSo Patrolman Joe Ramirez.

It was a type of training even deputies with decades of experience like Ramirez have rarely seen.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 35 years,” Ramirez said. “I’ve never had this type of training. In such a short time, he got us going good. I mean, everybody was doing excellent.”

“Within a few hours, we were able to bring them in tight,” Racaza said. “We were able to bring in some movement. We were able to push further than I wanted to because they brought a lot of experience, which is great.”

Marco Davis owns Tejas Outdoor Range, which is designed for competitions and real-world training.

“It’s a totally different environment from just standing and shooting a target,” Davis explained. “We’re moving and shooting, coming around different angles, different points.”

While that motion is important for competitions, it’s life-or-death when it comes to law enforcement.

“If I’m effective and efficient while I’m engaging targets, I’m winning in my world,” Racaza said. “For them, it’s literally about their life or someone else’s.”

That’s partially why Davis hopes to use the course as a training ground for Odessa’s active shooter team, which the city of expressed interest in forming earlier this year but has yet to materialize.

