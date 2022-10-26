“Dracula” coming to Globe Theater

Dracula at the Globe Theater
Dracula at the Globe Theater(Odessa College)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With Halloween just around the corner, the Odessa College Theater Department brings to you “Dracula” on stage at the Globe Theater.

Josh Rapp, drama instructor, said that those who have read Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula” will be pleased because the OC Theater Department’s adaptation of the play follows the novel, with some variations. And for those theatergoers who don’t know “Dracula,” they “will see it play for the first time and really enjoy it.”

The play is set in 1897 in London and Transylvania, but the dialogue is in modern English. Rapp added, “This play is a classic that’s been out for a long time … but it is modernized in a way that makes it more accessible for the audience.”

Show times and dates are 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. A special Halloween show at 10 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, will be available for anyone who wants to celebrate a scary night at the Theatre.

The last performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

General admission is $15. Faculty and all students are admitted free with a school ID. Everyone must have a ticket, and tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/yrw2cz2y

