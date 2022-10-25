Permian Strategic Partnership and Permian Road Safety Coalition start second ‘First Responder Life Saving Equipment Initiative’

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This year’s initiative totals over 3.1 million dollars and supports 82 first responder departments in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.

Executive Director of Permian Road Safety Coalition, Ellen Ramsey, said is grateful for the initiative.

“It’s an honor to work closely with them and with the tremendous support of PSP to provide lifesaving equipment to the benefit of the entire Permian Basin,” Ramsey said.

The equipment includes medical supply kits, fire extinguishers, fire protective clothing, gas monitors, mobile lighting and rescue helicopter landing zone kits.

President and CEO of Permian Strategic Partnership, Tracee Bentley, said the initiative is about supporting first responders and law enforcement across the region.

“While we continue to work to reduce incidents through improved awareness and enhanced infrastructure, when incidents do occur, we want to ensure our front-line heroes have the best equipment possible to protect our citizens and also themselves,” Bentley said.

A live demonstration was held utilizing compressed air foam from ECO CAF, which is included in the equipment package. The foam will be used by first responders to prevent car fires and small brush fires from becoming larger.

Managing Director of Permian Road Safety Coalition, Michael Smith, said the PRSC is grateful for the grant support from the PSP.

“Better than 85% of those dollars were spent locally, and that was incredibly important to us because we recognize that there are some terrific vendors here.” Smith said. “These are the folks that live in our community, have families here and to be able to support them as they support our first responders day in, and day out is a real joy to do.”

In emergencies, this vital equipment will allow first responders to act swiftly reducing response time and saving lives.

All equipment will be distributed before the end of the year beginning the week of November 29th.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.