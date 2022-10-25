OHS Student arrested for threats made last week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, October 25th ECISD police were notified of a threat made by a student on a bus last week.

After investigating, a freshman girl at Odessa High admitted to saying she would bring a gun to school next week, telling officers it was a joke.

ECISD leaders continue to emphasize, threats of violence will not be taken as a joke and will result in serious consequences.

The student was arrested for Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.

School discipline will also be applied.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.