OHS Student arrested for threats made last week

(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, October 25th ECISD police were notified of a threat made by a student on a bus last week.

After investigating, a freshman girl at Odessa High admitted to saying she would bring a gun to school next week, telling officers it was a joke.

ECISD leaders continue to emphasize, threats of violence will not be taken as a joke and will result in serious consequences.

The student was arrested for Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.

School discipline will also be applied.

