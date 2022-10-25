OHS Student arrested for threats made last week
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, October 25th ECISD police were notified of a threat made by a student on a bus last week.
After investigating, a freshman girl at Odessa High admitted to saying she would bring a gun to school next week, telling officers it was a joke.
ECISD leaders continue to emphasize, threats of violence will not be taken as a joke and will result in serious consequences.
The student was arrested for Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.
School discipline will also be applied.
