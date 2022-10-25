Midland non-profit teams up with local agency to collect baby items

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Rainbow Room and “The Agency”, Kerry Payne James are partnering to collect baby items after the room was affected by a storm back in May.

After going through repairs for months, they’re finally able to go back into that room, but with most of their stuff damaged.

The Rainbow Room is an emergency resource room designed to provide basic needs to children and families during times of crisis.

President of the Midland Rainbow Room, Kelsie Rasure, says they had to get rid of a majority of their items.

“So a lot of this sat for a really long time, in the water, it just rotted, ceiling tiles caused a lot of damage to our resources that we worked so hard to provide. I would say we had to get rid of 85 to 90 percent of what we had,” said Rasure.

The Rainbow Room is located on the first floor of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services office in Midland.

The volunteers say the leak came from the second floor, it came all the way down to them and due to safety reasons, they weren’t able to enter the room until last month.

Once volunteers were able to get clearance to go back into the room, they got help from, “The Agency,” Kerry Payne Real Estate team, to help them start this drive and have them back on their feet.

Marketing Director for “The Agency”, Erica Cross says real estate is their passion, but helping out non-profits in Midland is something else they try to do every year.

“And when I saw Kelsie is with the Rainbow Room, and it had all the damage, I thought this was the perfect one to educate the community on, so we a drive together for the nursery basically like a baby drive,” said Cross.

Rasure says they had a room full of supplies before the storm, and that this nursery drive will help them regain all the items they lost.

“We’re just so so thankful for the agency you know it’s people like them that bring awareness to us and I was telling them earlier that people really jump to the opportunity to help once they know how they can help,” said Rasure.

Cross says they have a conference room full of baby items like clothes, pacifiers, diapers, baby formula and toys.

The drive ends by the end of the month and they’ll start to take all the supplies to the Rainbow Room on November 3.

