Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest house in Midland. The original owner, Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884 and had his home built five years later. Over 120 years later, the home’s still up and tonight you can see something from 120 years ago that might make your bones chill.

Scattered across the oldest home in Midland are 13 dolls each with a scary story to go along with them.

From knocking on the walls, and doors opening, all the way to an exorcism.

One spooky event was in Midland. According to one account, staff at an apartment complex renovated the apartment after a violent event, but even after the renovations, new tenants reported problems.

“Showers would go on by themselves, Closet doors, closed at night, would be open next morning. Things grew worse with hair pulling and items being thrown. Dogs would not enter the main room. Exorcisms were tried but failed” Unknown

The dolls aren’t the only creepy thing inside the 120-year-old house.

“You do hear noises and bumps sometimes and the doors open by themselves sometimes. It’s just an old house settling or maybe you know some of the ghosts of those who have lived here” said Jim Collett, President of the Midland Historical Society

Each doll shown off tonight in this house has a history, some of the dolls are Raggedy Ann dolls. Fans of horror movies will know Raggedy Ann is based on Annabelle from the Conjuring movies.

Other dolls are more generic and others are unique. One is made out of an apple core.

“I think old dolls look kinda creepy. Sometimes you know a doll’s head with nothing connected to it, doll staring eyes or the eyes that are supposed to open and are now rolling up into their head. We have an Apple core doll with that Apple core now turned raw and blackened and so yeah, they have a kinda creepy look” said Collett

You can visit these dolls tonight from 6:30-9:30 and vote on the creepiest one.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.