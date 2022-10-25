MCSO asking community to help find missing person

Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo
Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help locate, 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo.

He was last seen on October 24, at 4:20 pm, walking south on the 5200 block of south highway 349. Bryan was wearing a grey shirt (Ecko) and blue jeans.

Caraveo is mentally disabled, approximately 5′8″ tall, and weighs 150 lbs.

Bryan has brown eyes and short brown hair.

MCSO also described Bryan as someone who drags his feet when he walks and has a hunchback.

Anyone with information on Bryan and his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s office at 432-688-4600.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Police chase
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
The accident is still under investigation. (MGN)
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King
Road crash
Major crash on 2nd and Harless

Latest News

An ECUD water tower overlooks West Odessa and Ector County.
ECUD board members ask president to step down after uncovering felony conviction
Midland County deals with voting issues for MISD Board of Trustees
ECSO logo
Ector County Jail inmate found dead in cell
Midland County deals with voting issues for MISD Board of Trustees
First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County