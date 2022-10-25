MCSO asking community to help find missing person

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help locate, 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo.

He was last seen on October 24, at 4:20 pm, walking south on the 5200 block of south highway 349. Bryan was wearing a grey shirt (Ecko) and blue jeans.

Caraveo is mentally disabled, approximately 5′8″ tall, and weighs 150 lbs.

Bryan has brown eyes and short brown hair.

MCSO also described Bryan as someone who drags his feet when he walks and has a hunchback.

Anyone with information on Bryan and his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s office at 432-688-4600.

