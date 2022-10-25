ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Mission Center will be providing 400 free Thanksgiving boxes to families in the community. The boxes are filled with turkey, vegetables and dessert for a full Thanksgiving meal.

Families who are interested in a free box need to register at the Permian Basin Mission Center on Nov. 2-4 anytime between 9am-12:30 and 1:30-3pm.

Those interested must also bring a valid driver’s license or ID and a proof of address to register.

For any questions, call (432) 337-0554 between 9am-3:30pm.

