Free Thanksgiving boxes
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Mission Center will be providing 400 free Thanksgiving boxes to families in the community. The boxes are filled with turkey, vegetables and dessert for a full Thanksgiving meal.
Families who are interested in a free box need to register at the Permian Basin Mission Center on Nov. 2-4 anytime between 9am-12:30 and 1:30-3pm.
Those interested must also bring a valid driver’s license or ID and a proof of address to register.
For any questions, call (432) 337-0554 between 9am-3:30pm.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.