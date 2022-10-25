Skip to content
Weather
Elections
Watch the News
Contests
Be Excellent
Local Football
Band of the Week
Home
News
Local
Crime
International
Health
National
State
Elections
Early Voting
Election Results
Election Results
Weather
Closings
Eye Cams
Watch the News
Sports
Local Football
Band of the Week
Scores
Be Excellent
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KOSA Careers
Story Submission
Contests
Education
TV Listings
Captioning Information
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Mr. Food
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
6 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
ECUD board members ask board president to step down
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast.
By
Noe Ortega
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT
|
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King
Major crash on 2nd and Harless
Latest News
Midland County deals with voting issues for MISD Board of Trustees
Ector County Jail inmate found dead in cell
First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County
Fatal crash in Crane County leaves one dead, three injured