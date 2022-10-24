Rink ’n’ Roll hosts Fright Night

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fright Night kicked off Sunday evening at Music City Mall many people attended the event dressed up in the Halloween spirit.

Music City Mall’s manager Greg Morgan says the turnout surprised him.

“It’s really amazing to see the community coming back out, especially post-covid,” Morgan said. “Everyone is anxious to get back out here and have a good time and I’m glad they are doing it.”

The MCM Rink n Roll has been open for a year now and although many west Texans were sad to see the ice rink go, Morgan says the Rink n Roll has been a complete success.

“I think for folks out here in the desert it’s probably a little bit more natural to them,” Morgan said. “I think everyone has roller skated even if it has only been in their driveway.”

For avid skater Kelsey Waggaman who recently moved to the west Texas events like this make her feel at home.

“It’s a great environment to connect with my friends, enjoy the music, be active and share memories together,”Waggaman said.

Rink n Roll hosts adult nights once a month so everyone gets time to enjoy the rink.

“Some of the most experience skaters want to be able to get out there to have the floor by themselves so this is for them,” Morgan said.

Music City Mall will continue to host festive events like their Malloween event on Saturday Oct. 29th where kids can come out and trick or treat safely.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.