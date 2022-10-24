Midland Fire Department hosts annual ‘Truck or Treat’ at the Central Fire Station

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Fire Department knows how to raise the roof when it comes to throwing a community event.

The city of Midland and the Midland Fire Department presented their annual ‘Truck or Treat’ event Saturday morning at the Central Fire Station.

There were plenty of carnival games, free snacks, and resources available for fire prevention.

The Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief spoke with CBS7 and said this is one of their biggest events of the season.

“This is our one big event for Halloween in the year. We really get to interact with the public cause it’s right around fire prevention. The key is that we want to teach people education about fire prevention in a fun way. Ultimately, it’s up to us to make the community safer,” said Aaron Cox, Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief.

For more information on more events going on this season in the city of Midland, click here.

