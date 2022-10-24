Midland County precinct 402 has errors with ballots

Affects the Midland ISD school board race
Midland County reports missing races on Ballots
Midland County reports missing races on Ballots(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to a spokesperson with the county, the Midland County Elections Office discovered Monday morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402.

This affected the Midland ISD school board race. Immediately after discovering the error, a solution was implemented.

Viewers have contacted CBS7 and have said they were unable to vote in the school board election.

Due to the error, anyone voting in precinct 402 will get a paper ballot and these paper ballots will then be run through the system. All Early Voting locations have been contacted and are aware of what to do for precinct 402 voters. These voters will check in provisionally for tracking purposes.

Midland County Elections Administrator Carolyn Graves went through how the county is going to fix the error.

“We discovered this morning that there was an error in the programming from our vendor,” Graves said. “They actually transposed the new redistricting splits for MISD. So we have contacted locations and told them any voter that votes in precinct 402 will vote on paper ballots to make sure that they get the right ballot. They’ll be checked in provisionally, but they will put their ballot through the tabulator. So it will be just like any other ballot that they will vote.”

