First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees.

The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.

Precinct 402 is in Central Midland and is bordered by Garfield street to the east, Midkiff road to the west, Golf Course road to the north, and Cuthbert avenue to the south.

The candidates for district 6 are Carie McNeil and Sara Burleson.

After news broke about the issue Carie McNeil spoke with the Annex building and they explained that it was a third-party glitch that they did not catch and were rapidly working on it.

“It was heartbreaking. That’s one of the things that makes our country great is that we get to express our vote. And it doesn’t matter who you’re voting for. So it’s very sad for me and my campaign, Ms. Burleson and her campaign, and mostly those voters who were wanting to express their right to vote” said Carie McNeil, Candidate for District 6 MISD Board of Trustee.

This isn’t the first time Midland county has had problems with voting.

Just last week due to an error the first 1,200 ballots sent were defective because the mayoral race was left off part of precinct 110.

After testing, it was discovered that only 35 ballots had a defect.

Today the election officials decided anyone voting in precinct 402 will get a paper ballot and these paper ballots will then be run through the system. all early voting locations have been contacted and are aware of what to do for precinct 402 voters.

Carolyn Graves, the Midland County Election Commissioner says the problem should be resolved.

“I am confident for one thing it will make sure that everyone can see it, they’ll still be checked in, their vote will count and it’s a glitch, but we caught it in time,” said Carolyn Graves, Midland County Election Commissioner.

Sara Burleson found out about the issue after a voter called her this morning, once Burleson called the Annex Center in Midland, Burleson found out that this issue had affected 357 voters in precinct 402.

“I’m grateful for the informed voter who caught this early and I’m thankful to the election office for an immediate solution and for getting paper ballots out. Sara Burleson, Candidate for District 6 MISD Board of Trustee.

UPDATE: According to the county, the issue was fixed around 2:00PM today and paper ballots will no longer be used for precinct 402 voters.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.