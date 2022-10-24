Fatal crash in Crane County leaves one dead, three injured
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Two vehicles were involved in an accident in Crane County that left Ft. Stockton resident, Chelsea Kell Sanchez dead.
According to Texas DPS, Sanchez was driving a Nissan Rogue south on FM 1053 when for unknown reasons her vehicle veered across the center line into the northbound lane and hit the second vehicle, a Dodge Ram carrying three people.
Sanchez died at the scene. The occupants of the Ram suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
