Fatal crash in Crane County leaves one dead, three injured

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Two vehicles were involved in an accident in Crane County that left Ft. Stockton resident, Chelsea Kell Sanchez dead.

According to Texas DPS, Sanchez was driving a Nissan Rogue south on FM 1053 when for unknown reasons her vehicle veered across the center line into the northbound lane and hit the second vehicle, a Dodge Ram carrying three people.

Sanchez died at the scene. The occupants of the Ram suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

