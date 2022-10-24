Ector County Jail inmate found dead in cell

ECSO logo
ECSO logo(CBS7 News)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County Sheriff’s office, over the weekend an inmate at Ector County Jail was found dead in his cell.

The inmate, 55 year old Douglas Walter Hassell, was in jail for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Felony Theft.

Next of kin initially could not be located to be notified but were eventually able to be informed of the death.

The Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting the investigation.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Police chase
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
The accident is still under investigation. (MGN)
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King
Road crash
Major crash on 2nd and Harless

Latest News

Midland County deals with voting issues for MISD Board of Trustees
Midland County deals with voting issues for MISD Board of Trustees
First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Crane County leaves one dead, three injured
Midland County reports missing races on Ballots
Midland County precinct 402 has errors with ballots