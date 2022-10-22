Your guide to early voting in Midland and Odessa

ODESSA AND MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially election season and CBS7 is your First Alert election station.

Early voting begins October 24th and ends November 4th.

Midland County will be voting on:

Ector county voters' main focus will be on the Ector County Utility District elections

Both counties will also be voting on various federal and state races including U.S Representative for District 11 where August Pflugeer runs unopposed, Texas Governor, LT. Governor, and more.

If you are registered to vote in Ector County you can vote early at the following locations:

Ector County Courthouse Annex Rm. 104 (M-F

Kellus Turner Community Building

MCM Elegante Hotel (Hawaiian Ballroom)

The Globe Theater at Odessa College

Salinas Community Building

If you are registered to vote in Midland County you can vote early at these polling locations:

Midland County Elections office

Fairmont Park Church of Christ

Centennial Library

St. Paul United Methodist Church

Cogdell Learning Center

In Ector County and Midland County, early voting polling places will be open from 8 AM- 5 PM Monday- Friday and various times throughout the weekends

Election day is November 8th polls are open 7 AM-7 PM.

