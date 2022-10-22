UT Permian Basin well-represented at West Texas Women Symposium

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - More than three dozen students and staff members from the University of Texas Permian Basin attended the second annual West Texas Women Professional Symposium.

The Symposium included sessions on leadership, work/life balance and more.

“Hearing the stories of many successful, strong women and how they got to their positions really relieved my anxieties and encouraged me to push harder in life,” Emily Lopez, a UTPB sophomore and biology major, said.

UTPB’s own Senior VP of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Becky Spurlock was a featured speaker, presenting “Guiding Principals for Transformative Partnerships.”

Spurlock detailed her six guidelines for establishing, maintaining and ensuring long-term transformative partnerships.

“I was honored to help serve our region with this professional development, and to connect with professional West Texas women and pour into students on a personal level,” Spurlock said.

The event was put on by the Midland Chamber of Commerce. University of Texas Permian Basin and UTPB’s Shepperd Leadership Institute both sponsored the event.

