ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Play of the Week for week 9 goes to McClay Ortega from Monahans.

Ortega ran a jet sweep down the sideline to score a Loboes touchdown.

That touchdown was one of many for Monahans in week 9, the Loboes won the game 61-0.

See the play above.

