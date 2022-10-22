Midland Historical Society host an Archaeology Day

Midland County Museum
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event was part of Texas Archaeology Month.

Participants were able to examine stone tools, artifacts and even recreate aspects of Native American life.

President of the Midland Historical Society, Jim Collett, said today served as an interactive learning experience.

“We want the museum to be a place that’s more than just a come see the exhibit, we try to have activities when we can, especially for kids as well,” Collett said.

Collett encourages everyone to learn more about history. The Midland County Museum will soon have new exhibits for people of the community to go see.

