Christ Church Anglican held annual festival of St. Francis, including pet blessing and 5k run

Christ Church Anglican of Midland
Christ Church Anglican held annual festival of St. Francis, including pet blessing and 5k run
Christ Church Anglican held annual festival of St. Francis, including pet blessing and 5k run(CBS7/Shelby Crisp)
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The festival was a fun filled event for every member of the family to enjoy

The festival included music, food, vendors, games for the kids and a way for the community to come together.

For the first time, the festival had a bless the pet 5k run and afterwards people were granted the opportunity to have their pet blessed.

Anglican Deacon at Christ Church Anglian, Joe Cumbest, said the idea came from the title of the festival, St. Francis.

“When they would go to peasants home the most important possession that person had was animal, without that animal, whether it was cattle or sheep, the family would starve.,” Cumbest said. “So, in compassion for the family, they would bless the animal, and so it started a tradition of blessing the animal and that’s what we’re trying to do today is bless the animals, because all of the animals are really part of the family let’s face it.”

Festival Chair, Katrina Cumbest, said the event has grown since last year.

“Everybody loves it, we got more people coming in this year that say, ‘oh I heard about this event from last year’, and we’ve double the number of vendors because they heard about it from other vendors,” Katrina said. “We just get positive feedback from this.”

Christ Church Anglican thanks everyone who came out and looks forward to seeing them and their pets next year.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Police chase
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
The accident is still under investigation. (MGN)
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

Midland Historical Society host an Archaeology Day
Midland Historical Society host an Archaeology Day
Judge rules ECUD elections can continue
Midland Bulldogs vs. Odessa Bronchos
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. Odessa
Monahans Loboes football
HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans vs. Fabens