Christ Church Anglican held annual festival of St. Francis, including pet blessing and 5k run

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The festival was a fun filled event for every member of the family to enjoy

The festival included music, food, vendors, games for the kids and a way for the community to come together.

For the first time, the festival had a bless the pet 5k run and afterwards people were granted the opportunity to have their pet blessed.

Anglican Deacon at Christ Church Anglian, Joe Cumbest, said the idea came from the title of the festival, St. Francis.

“When they would go to peasants home the most important possession that person had was animal, without that animal, whether it was cattle or sheep, the family would starve.,” Cumbest said. “So, in compassion for the family, they would bless the animal, and so it started a tradition of blessing the animal and that’s what we’re trying to do today is bless the animals, because all of the animals are really part of the family let’s face it.”

Festival Chair, Katrina Cumbest, said the event has grown since last year.

“Everybody loves it, we got more people coming in this year that say, ‘oh I heard about this event from last year’, and we’ve double the number of vendors because they heard about it from other vendors,” Katrina said. “We just get positive feedback from this.”

Christ Church Anglican thanks everyone who came out and looks forward to seeing them and their pets next year.

