West Texas joins the pickleball craze

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It might surprise you to learn that pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America.

The game, often described as a combination of tennis, ping pong, and badminton, has been around since the 1960s but has only recently experienced explosive growth.

While the growth is easy to see, where the name “pickleball” comes from is an urban legend.

“There’s a lot of controversy over that,’ pickleballer Krista Gregersen said. “Some people believe that the people who started its dog went to fetch the ball, and they said, ‘Hey, Pickle, go get the ball.’”

“His name was Pickle, but others say it came from something else,” Rachel Hughes added. “We’re not quite sure.”

Gregersen and Hughes play at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland nearly daily.

“We have open play a couple of nights per week and on weekends for anyone that just wants to try it out,” Hughes said.

And just like in tennis, you can play singles or doubles.

Its easy learning curve means anyone can play, which is why the Bush Tennis Center will hold its first-ever pickleball tournament on Oct. 28. It will also host an official pickleball event next April.

“We’re like a cult, and we’re happy to be part of it,” Gregersen said. “I would say there’s room for everybody, and that’s what makes it fun.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.