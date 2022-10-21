Two men arrested in Odessa Hotel after being found with drugs

Mug Shots of Anthony Lee and Leroy Webb: Credit- The Odessa American
By Lauren Munt and Jay Hendricks
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our news partners at the Odessa American two men are facing charges after Odessa police found meth, cocaine, THC, and marijuana in an Odessa motel room.

Police say Anthony Lee and Leroy Webb were selling meth out of their room at the Baymont Inn and Suites on highway 80.

Upon arrival, detectives found 141 grams of meth, 34 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of THC, and more than five ounces of marijuana.

In addition to the drugs found OPD say they also saw what they thought was a narcotics transaction take place.

Digital scales and a large amount of money were also found in the room.

Lee and Web remain in the Ector County Jail.

We will update this story as we know more.

