San Angelo VA Clinic renamed after Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KOSA) - With U.S. Senate bill 2771 signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden this week, the VA outpatient clinic in San Angelo has been designated the “Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic.”

Base commander of Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo from 1980 to 1984, Colonel Powell played a key role in helping the base avoid closure. Today, it serves as a training school for thousands of service members to learn cryptology, intelligence, and firefighting.

Powell’s wife, JoAnne, a fierce veteran advocate, assisted thousands of constituents in the district offices of U.S. Representatives Tom Loeffler, Lamar Smith, K. Michael Conaway, and August Pfluger. One of several initiatives she spearheaded was the annual process of nominations to the military service academies. With JoAnne’s assistance, many of the young men and women of the 11th Congressional District of Texas went on to serve the United States and attend one of the military service academies.

The San Angelo VA moved into a new, 9,880-square-foot building in 2019. The clinic’s physicians, nurses, and medical staff provide primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, telehealth services, treatment for addiction and substance abuse, and women’s health services to area Veterans.

The West Texas VA Health Care System is planning a ceremony to celebrate this name change. Follow on Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/WestTexasVA.

