National teen safe driving week ‘Safe 2 save’ contest at Legacy High School

By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - ‘Safe 2 Save’ is an app that rewards drivers for putting down their phones and using points they earn to use at local retailers

In honor of national teen safe driving week, Legacy High School hosted a friendly competition between students to see who could earn the most points by driving safe and undistracted.

First place went to Jineeshia Jackson, who won a $150 gift card.

Anizeta Lopez finished second and Pam Ouattara took third.

In total Legacy High School had over 13,258.5 minutes of undistracted driving.

