Miss Cayce’s Wonderland kicks off their 38th holiday season

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland kicks off their 38th holiday season
Miss Cayce’s Wonderland kicks off their 38th holiday season(CBS 7/Shelby Crisp)
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today was the start of their Fall Open House. Now being open for 38 years, Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is a special place in Midland with essential decorations for Halloween, fall and Christmas.

Today included free gifts, giveaways, Christmas tree sales, food, drinks and fun.

From the sound of Halloween goblins to Christmas bells, those who entered the store were granted the opportunity to escape the outside world and experience the wonderland.

Co-owner of Miss Cayce’s Wonderland, Kathy Harrison, said this is her favorite time of year.

“It’s always good to get the store ready for the holidays just like it does at your own home. We love celebrating with every family in the Permian basin and beyond,” Harrison said. “We have a lot of people that travel from out of town to come see us, and if they’ve even been they always come back, so it’s just great to be a part of the holidays.”

Harrison says anyone who donates ten dollars this weekend will be entered to win free door decor while supporting a great cause.

“This year we are benefiting The Field’s Edge, which is a non-profit here in Midland that helps chronic homeless people,” Harrison said. “We went out and toured their facilities, they are building tiny homes to give places to live for homeless people.”

Harrison says she hopes to see everyone shopping this holiday season at Miss Cayce’s Wonderland…

Miss Cayce’s open house continues tomorrow, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 23, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular Store Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The store is located at 1012 Andrews Highway, right behind Westlake Hardware in Midland.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
Police chase
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
The accident is still under investigation. (MGN)
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

Human Bean and MCH partner up to fight Breast Cancer
Human Bean and MCH partner up to fight Breast Cancer
Midland Development Corporation logo.
Midland Development Corporation signs lease agreement with Firehawk Aerospace
An ECUD water tower overlooks West Odessa and Ector County.
Judge rules in favor of ECUD election
San Angelo VA Clinic renamed after Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell