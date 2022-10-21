Miss Cayce’s Wonderland kicks off their 38th holiday season

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today was the start of their Fall Open House. Now being open for 38 years, Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is a special place in Midland with essential decorations for Halloween, fall and Christmas.

Today included free gifts, giveaways, Christmas tree sales, food, drinks and fun.

From the sound of Halloween goblins to Christmas bells, those who entered the store were granted the opportunity to escape the outside world and experience the wonderland.

Co-owner of Miss Cayce’s Wonderland, Kathy Harrison, said this is her favorite time of year.

“It’s always good to get the store ready for the holidays just like it does at your own home. We love celebrating with every family in the Permian basin and beyond,” Harrison said. “We have a lot of people that travel from out of town to come see us, and if they’ve even been they always come back, so it’s just great to be a part of the holidays.”

Harrison says anyone who donates ten dollars this weekend will be entered to win free door decor while supporting a great cause.

“This year we are benefiting The Field’s Edge, which is a non-profit here in Midland that helps chronic homeless people,” Harrison said. “We went out and toured their facilities, they are building tiny homes to give places to live for homeless people.”

Harrison says she hopes to see everyone shopping this holiday season at Miss Cayce’s Wonderland…

Miss Cayce’s open house continues tomorrow, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 23, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular Store Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The store is located at 1012 Andrews Highway, right behind Westlake Hardware in Midland.

