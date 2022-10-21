Midland Development Corporation signs lease agreement with Firehawk Aerospace

Firehawk will use the space for hybrid rocket engine testing
Midland Development Corporation logo.
Midland Development Corporation logo.(MDC)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Development Corporation signed a lease agreement with Firehawk Aerospace allowing Firehawk to test hybrid rocket engines outside of Midland city limits.

Firehawk’s engines have the efficiency and power of a liquid bi-propellant engine but are simpler, safer, and less costly.

Stephen Lowery, MDC Chairman, said about the agreement,

“We’re thrilled to bring Firehawk Aerospace to Midland to join our growing aerospace community. Midland has a unique spirit and confidence enabling innovation and problem-solving. These characteristics provide an environment for companies like Firehawk to flourish.”

Will Edwards, CEO of Firehawk, said:

“There are many reasons why Midland is a great place for Firehawk to stand up our test operations, but the most important one is the community. The city of Midland immediately embraced our mission, and we can tell they are investing the resources to turn them into the next great aerospace town!”

Firehawk has previously performed engine burn tests at NASA’s Stennis Space Center.

The tests will occur on land owned by the MDC west of Midland.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
Police chase
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
The accident is still under investigation. (MGN)
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

Human Bean and MCH partner up to fight Breast Cancer
Human Bean and MCH partner up to fight Breast Cancer
An ECUD water tower overlooks West Odessa and Ector County.
Judge rules in favor of ECUD election
San Angelo VA Clinic renamed after Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell
(Source: MGN)
District Elections Officer appointed for Western District of Texas