Midland Development Corporation signs lease agreement with Firehawk Aerospace

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Development Corporation signed a lease agreement with Firehawk Aerospace allowing Firehawk to test hybrid rocket engines outside of Midland city limits.

Firehawk’s engines have the efficiency and power of a liquid bi-propellant engine but are simpler, safer, and less costly.

Stephen Lowery, MDC Chairman, said about the agreement,

“We’re thrilled to bring Firehawk Aerospace to Midland to join our growing aerospace community. Midland has a unique spirit and confidence enabling innovation and problem-solving. These characteristics provide an environment for companies like Firehawk to flourish.”

Will Edwards, CEO of Firehawk, said:

“There are many reasons why Midland is a great place for Firehawk to stand up our test operations, but the most important one is the community. The city of Midland immediately embraced our mission, and we can tell they are investing the resources to turn them into the next great aerospace town!”

Firehawk has previously performed engine burn tests at NASA’s Stennis Space Center.

The tests will occur on land owned by the MDC west of Midland.

