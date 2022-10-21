Man sentenced to 80 years for aggravated robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County District Attorney’s office announced on Thursday that Isaac Jackson has been sentenced to 80 years for aggravated robbery.

Jackson’s sentence was enhanced due to his prior felony convictions.

In March 2022, Jackson severely beat and robbed Ms. Chen at a local massage parlor. The 64-year-old suffered serious bodily injury.

The punishment range, in this case, was 2 to 20 years in prison. However, the punishment range was increased to 5 to life due to Jackson’s extensive criminal history.

Jackson was also convicted of Felon in possession of a weapon and sentenced to 10 years to run concurrently with his 80-year sentence.

