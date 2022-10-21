Judge rules in favor of ECUD election

ECUD elections will be held on November 8th
An ECUD water tower overlooks West Odessa and Ector County.
An ECUD water tower overlooks West Odessa and Ector County.(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Lauren Munt and Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Ector County judge did not grant a temporary restraining order against Ector County Utilities District elections this November, meaning two ECUD directors will be up for re-election.

Judge John Shrode of the 358th District Court said temporary restraining orders were for “extreme necessity or hardship.”

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Read the original story about the lawsuit here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
Police chase
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
The accident is still under investigation. (MGN)
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

Midland Development Corporation logo.
Midland Development Corporation signs lease agreement with Firehawk Aerospace
San Angelo VA Clinic renamed after Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell
(Source: MGN)
District Elections Officer appointed for Western District of Texas
Road crash
Major crash on 2nd and Harless