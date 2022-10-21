Judge rules in favor of ECUD election

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Ector County judge did not grant a temporary restraining order against Ector County Utilities District elections this November, meaning two ECUD directors will be up for re-election.

Judge John Shrode of the 358th District Court said temporary restraining orders were for “extreme necessity or hardship.”

Read the original story about the lawsuit here.

