Human Bean and MCH partner up to fight Breast Cancer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - All Human Bean locations in the Permian Basin will donate 100 percent of sales to the Medical Center Health System as part of their coffee for a cure event.

The money raised will go directly to help support breast cancer health at MCH through the breast cancer navigation program.

This isn’t the first Human Bean have done this.

Just today alone at every Human Bean across the country they have collectively raised 2.6 million dollars.

Last year the Human Bean at University raised eight thousand dollars in support of breast cancer.

“I’m excited to work here. I do enjoy working here and everyone who works here is great. Human bean is constantly doing good things for the people who support them and we’re just excited to support everyone around us” said Madison Rhea, Human Bean Employee

“Over the past several years, they’ve helped raise thousands of dollars that go directly toward our Breast Cancer Navigation Program at Medical Center Health System. They are a true and caring partner to MCH and our community,” said Haley Swack, Annual Giving and Donor Development Director, Medical Center Health System Foundation.

If you want to help out Human Bean is open till 9 pm.

