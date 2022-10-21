Human Bean and MCH partner up to fight Breast Cancer

The money raised will go directly to help support breast cancer health at MCH through the breast cancer navigation program.
Human Bean and MCH partner up to fight Breast Cancer
Human Bean and MCH partner up to fight Breast Cancer(CBS7)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - All Human Bean locations in the Permian Basin will donate 100 percent of sales to the Medical Center Health System as part of their coffee for a cure event.

The money raised will go directly to help support breast cancer health at MCH through the breast cancer navigation program.

This isn’t the first Human Bean have done this.

Just today alone at every Human Bean across the country they have collectively raised 2.6 million dollars.

Last year the Human Bean at University raised eight thousand dollars in support of breast cancer.

“I’m excited to work here. I do enjoy working here and everyone who works here is great. Human bean is constantly doing good things for the people who support them and we’re just excited to support everyone around us” said Madison Rhea, Human Bean Employee

“Over the past several years, they’ve helped raise thousands of dollars that go directly toward our Breast Cancer Navigation Program at Medical Center Health System. They are a true and caring partner to MCH and our community,” said Haley Swack, Annual Giving and Donor Development Director, Medical Center Health System Foundation.

If you want to help out Human Bean is open till 9 pm.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
Police chase
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
The accident is still under investigation. (MGN)
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

Midland Development Corporation logo.
Midland Development Corporation signs lease agreement with Firehawk Aerospace
An ECUD water tower overlooks West Odessa and Ector County.
Judge rules in favor of ECUD election
San Angelo VA Clinic renamed after Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell
64 Acts of Kindness