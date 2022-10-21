District Elections Officer appointed for Western District of Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -– Today United States Attorney Ashley C. Hoff announced that Assistant United States Attorney Matthew Devlin has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer for the Western District of Texas for the Nov. 8 general election.

In that role he will be responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of election-day complaints about voting rights, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” said United States Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”

The Department of Justice has an important role in deterring and combatting discrimination and intimidation at the polls, threats of violence directed at election officials and poll workers, and election fraud.

The Department will address these violations wherever they occur. The Department’s longstanding Election Day Program furthers these goals and seeks to ensure public confidence in the electoral process by providing local points of contact within the Department for the public to report possible federal election law violations. Federal law protects against such crimes as threatening violence against election officials or staff, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.

It also contains special protections for the rights of voters and provides that they can vote free from interference, including intimidation, and other acts designed to prevent or discourage people from voting or voting for the candidate of their choice. The Voting Rights Act protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice (where voters need assistance because of disability or inability to read or write in English).

To respond to complaints of voting rights concerns and possible election fraud during the upcoming election and to ensure that such complaints are directed to the appropriate authorities, AUSA/DEO Devlin will be on duty in this District while the polls are open.

He can be reached by the public at the following telephone number (512) 687-0818.

In addition, the FBI will have personnel available in each field office throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and/or other election abuses occurring on Election Day. The FBI San Antonio Field Office can be reached by the public at (210) 225-6741. The FBI El Paso Field Office can be reached by the public at (915) 832-5000.

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C. by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/ .

“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the assistance of the American electorate. It is important that those who have specific information about voting rights concerns or election fraud make that information available to the Department of Justice,” Hoff said.

Please note, however, in the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, please call 911 immediately and before contacting federal authorities. State and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places, and almost always have faster reaction capacity in an emergency.

